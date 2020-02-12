Aparna Dixit, Sangeeta Kapure and Rahul Sharma came together for Avanza Clinic launch

MUMBAI: Renowned TV actors like Aparna Dixit, Sangeeta Kapure and Rahul Sharma graced a launch event of Avanza Clinic in Mumbai. They inaugurated the Clinic for well-known specialists Dr. Tarun Garg and Dr. Shweta Jain.

Sangeeta Kapure's screen presence on television has become a daily affair of arrival at home with her character Nidhi Bhabhi in the popular TV series "Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke". Much loved television characters not only launched the Clinic but had some intriguing insights about it

“The clinic is going to be a boon for not only us artists or other High Profiled clients but it will be open for all as skincare is important for everyone. Irrespective of financial status, the clinic will provide services at reasonable rates. That is one of the reasons why the invite to the inauguration became special for me. Skin and hair have been at utmost care for women, even men these days.” quotes Sangeeta Kapure aka Nidhi Bhabhi.

“We at Avanza Clinic, are a team of highly professional and experienced hair transplant and cosmetic surgeons, who have treated patients all over India. Our doctors have in-depth knowledge and are masters of their respective fields with high standards of work ethics. Hair restoration is a life-changing experience and we ensure each and every patient receives full care and attention before, during and after the procedure and gets the best of results.” said Dr. Tarun Garg.

Avanza Clinic experts in Hair and Skin solutions, as it's known that every artist is concerned about their appearance as the camera captures every minute detail while shooting. The Clinic shall be a prolific solution to their problems. The event was followed by a star-studded dinner with the Actors and the Doctors of the Clinic.