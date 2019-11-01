Aparna Kumar roped in for Colors’ Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Rok Sako Toh Rok Lo fame Aparna Kumar, who has been a part of the industry for quite some time now and was last seen in Star Bharat’s Mayavi Maling, has been roped in for TV’s popular show Naagin 4.



Producer Ekta Kapoor is set to launch the new season of Naagin, and this time, the makers have locked Nia Sharma as the female protagonist.



This time, there will be two naagins, one positive and one negative. Nia is said to be playing the positive part.



According to our sources, Aparna will have a pivotal role in the show.



We could not get through to the actress for a comment.



