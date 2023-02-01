Apart from acting, here is Sriti Jha's another amazing talent

Sriti Jha is quite active on social media. We recently found out about one of her amazing talents apart from acting. She can be seen flaunting it too.
MUMBAI : Sriti Jha who was last seen in Colors Tv’s reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She is immensely loved by the audience and has a great fan following.

The celebs are quite active on social media and the fans love to see and know what the stars are up to when they are not shooting.

Sriti Jha is quite active on social media. She is celebrating the holiday season abroad in one of the most romantic places, Paris. She has been sharing glimpses from the holiday and she recently shared another amazing one.

Everyone knows she is an amazing actor but here is another talent of hers that many aren’t aware of. She is really good at knitting and she was seen wearing one of her own knitted sweaters.

She looks absolutely pretty flaunting it. She hilariously wrote, “I knit so I don’t kill people”.

Check it out here:

Talking about Sriti's career graph, her role as Malini Sharma in Disney India's teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom marked her television debut in 2007. After playing Pragya Arora opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya, Jha garnered further critical recognition and accolades. She gained widespread recognition.

