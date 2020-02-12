News

Apart from Asim Riaz, THIS Bigg Boss 13 contestant is Himanshi Khurana's favourite one

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
12 Feb 2020 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is a popular Punjabi film actress, who gained nationwide popularity after her participation in Bigg Boss 13. The actress gained lots of attention for her growing closeness with Asim Riaz.

Himanshi couldn't survive for long in the house and got eliminated. However, she re-entered the house as Asim's connection a few days back. Fans and the diehard lovers of Asim and Himanshi were delighted to see them together.

While Asim has been quite vocal about his feelings for Himanshi, things can work out for the duo post Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, Himanshi has never been clear about her relationship status with Asim.

But the actress definitely misses all the fun she had in the show and often shares pictures on her Instagram remembering those times.

And now, Himanshi has shared two pictures where she is seen with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. The trio got along really well in the show. In one of the pictures, we can also see Rashami and Asim planting a kiss on Himanshi's cheeks.

Take a look at the pictures:

What do you think about this Bigg Boss 13 trio? Tell us in the comment section.

