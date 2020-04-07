Apart from Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh is not in touch with THIS BB13 contestant

MUMBAI: The season 13 of Bigg Boss saw a lot of well-known actors of the television. Vishal Aditya Singh was one of them.

The actor was constantly in news with his fights with Madhurima Tuli. Their equation went on and off until they got evicted from the show.

Vishal has become quite popular post-Bigg Boss 13 and has been missing those good days.

During his recent live chat with Tellychakkar, Vishal opened up about various things, Bigg Boss being one of them.

When he was asked about which Bigg Boss contestants he is in touch with, the actor took everyone's name except Madhurima Tuli for obvious reasons.

However, apart from Madhurima, Vishal has not been in contact with one more contestant and that is BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Well, Vishal didn't reveal the reason behind it but we hope all is well between the two.

Also, Vishal was all praises for every contestant of the show and said that he had such great memories with them.

