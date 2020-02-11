Apart from Patiala Babes, HERE's what Ashnoor Kaur is set to do next; shares details

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the popular divas of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress started her journey in the showbiz world as a child artist and has now become one of the top-rated actresses of the small screen.

Ashnoor is currently doing popular drama series Patiala Babes which airs on Sony TV. The show has garnered lots of praises since the time it started. Ashnoor is playing the lead role of Mini and is paired opposite Sourabh Raj Jain.

While the show has been doing wonders, Ashnoor has added another feather to her cap with her latest achievement.

We all know Ashnoor has previously starred in many music videos and here's another one she recently announced.

Ashnoor will be sharing the screen with Karan Singh Arora in her latest music titled Red Yellow Suit. The actress shared the first look of the same on her Instagram account.

Ashnoor looked lovely in a yellow salwar kameez and her million-dollar smile added more charm to her beauty.

Take a look at the post:

The music video is set to release on 24th February.

Are you excited for Ashnoor Kaur's new music video? Tell us in the comments.