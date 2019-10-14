News

Apoorv Chaturvedi’s entry to create havoc in Yogi and Gunjan’s life in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Oct 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: The cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will soon welcome a new member.

According to our sources, actor Apoorv Chaturvedi, who has done theatre, short films, and ads films, will soon enter the show as Rohan.

As per the plot, Rohan will get engaged to Gunjan (Simran Pareenja) (Gunjan).

Now that Yogi and Gunjan's wedding has been called off, Gunjan's dad Shiv is forcefully making her marry Rohan.

Well, it looks like with the entry of Rohan, Yogi and Gunjan are going to face an extremely difficult time. However, the audience can surely look forward to unlimited drama!

