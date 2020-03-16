Applaud worthy! This is how Nakkul Mehta aced a crucial scene with Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

They both have maintained their friendship for over 10 years and on this show as well, they keep sharing pictures and videos of the behind-the-scenes of the show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 21:03
Nakuul and DIsha

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show that is loved by all as people love the engaging plot and wonderful acting by actors.

Also read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: High Drama! Priya calls the cops on Kanika and Vedika

All the actors of the show share a close bond with each other and hence, all of them have a great time on set.

Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who had previously shared screen space ten years ago, reunited reunited for this show.

They both have maintained their friendship for over 10 years and on this show as well, they keep sharing pictures and videos of the behind-the-scenes of the show.

Nakuul and Disha have a terrific social media presence and fans love the photos and videos they both share on social media.

And now, one more video from the set has surfaced that shows Ram and Priya practicing for a scene.

Check out the video below:

 

 

In this video, Ram is seen practicing for the scene where the sindoor accidentally falls in Priya’s hairline. The fact that actors work very hard for every scene is so true and this video is proof of that. Nakuul Mehta is seen throwing the sindoor on Priya while she laughs it off. Many videos earlier have surfaced that show how close Nakuul and Disha are and how deep their friendship is.

Meanwhile, on the show, Kanika, Vedika, and Nandini despise Priya and do not want her in Ram's life. Now that Priya has evidence against Vedika and Kanika, things between them are going to get rather unpleasant. Vedika and Kanika are threatened by Priya, who even calls the police to have them detained.

Also read- Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Awesome! Nandini and Vedika’s plan fails, Pihu impresses everyone with her wit and charm

How much do you like Nakuul and Disha’s friendship? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip

Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Priya Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Pihu Nandini Kapoor Aarohi Kumawat Shubhaavi Choksey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 21:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'Mumbai has been a teacher to me, it has taught me a lot' - Krish Pandya aka Mohit Parmar gets candid about his struggling days, journey with Pandya Store and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Applaud worthy! This is how Nakkul Mehta aced a crucial scene with Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show that is loved by all as people love the engaging plot and wonderful acting by...
Irksome! Netizens slam the makers of Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea always wins over Prachi
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Shocking! Team Pushpa Impossible does this special thing for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Imlie: Wow! Aryan’s heart has started to beat for Imlie, Narmada praises her in front of Anu
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Exclusive! Natasha Malpani Oswal reveals the reason why she decided to produce the short film “Birth” and talks about the challenges she faces as a producer
MUMBAI: Natasha Malpani Oswal is a new-age producer. Having executed path-breaking shows and films under leading...
Recent Stories
RIP! 86-year-old noted filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak breathed his last due to heart failure and lung-related ailments
RIP! 86-year-old noted filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak breathed his last due to heart failure and lung-related ailments
Latest Video