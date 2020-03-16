Applaud worthy! This is how Nakkul Mehta aced a crucial scene with Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show that is loved by all as people love the engaging plot and wonderful acting by actors.

All the actors of the show share a close bond with each other and hence, all of them have a great time on set.

Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who had previously shared screen space ten years ago, reunited reunited for this show.

They both have maintained their friendship for over 10 years and on this show as well, they keep sharing pictures and videos of the behind-the-scenes of the show.

Nakuul and Disha have a terrific social media presence and fans love the photos and videos they both share on social media.

And now, one more video from the set has surfaced that shows Ram and Priya practicing for a scene.

Check out the video below:

In this video, Ram is seen practicing for the scene where the sindoor accidentally falls in Priya’s hairline. The fact that actors work very hard for every scene is so true and this video is proof of that. Nakuul Mehta is seen throwing the sindoor on Priya while she laughs it off. Many videos earlier have surfaced that show how close Nakuul and Disha are and how deep their friendship is.

Meanwhile, on the show, Kanika, Vedika, and Nandini despise Priya and do not want her in Ram's life. Now that Priya has evidence against Vedika and Kanika, things between them are going to get rather unpleasant. Vedika and Kanika are threatened by Priya, who even calls the police to have them detained.

