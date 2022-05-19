APPLAUDING! Makers payback to Anupamaa fans with a special surprise

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

We saw this in one of the previous episodes where the makers had integrated the real fans' comments in the show as blessings for Anupamaa and Anuj and once again makers give a special surprise to all Anupamaa fans by voicing their comments in the show and making a note of all the love that they show. They indeed made all the fans a part of the wedding and this sequence integration is actually for the first time in any show. We can't stop admiring the smart choice of integrating fans into the show with their social media comments. check it out;

This was cute and funny

First fans wishes thru cards and now they reading tweets on #MaAnKiShaadi

Makers hav made sure that fans are part of this marriage

(Hav you seen or heard this before) #anupamaa #MaAn

MAAN KA SHUBH VIVAH pic.twitter.com/OWEz7UaBrO — nidz_mehtz (@nidzmehtz) May 19, 2022

Currently, Anuj denies performing a ritual wherein Anu’s mother Kanta needs to wash his feet. Leela suggests being a part of rituals with Kanta and everyone rejoices. Anuj and Anu exchange garlands and promise each other to always respect each other.

Vanraj sees Samar near him and asks him if he will also ask him to attend the wedding. Samar denies the same and leaves. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a shocking twist as Vanraj Shah decides to attend the wedding.

