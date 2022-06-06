APPLAUDING! Netizens laud Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's cameo in Anupama- Namaste America

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

Well, with Namaste America's final episode, fans were waiting to see when will Anuj come to the show, he finally makes a grand entry but has one of the most heartbreaking moments in the series, fans applaud the dapper for such a heartfelt performance. Check out what they had to reveal:

3 times when Anuj came back & saw Anu

1)Anu dressed as bride happy 2 marry V

- He saw & left



2) Anu was pregnant & looked happy

- He saw & left



3) Anu was single at the reunion

- HE STOPPED



He left because she was happy, he stopped to add happiness in her life#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ZY9ARzglFd — Komal (@Komal_A05) May 7, 2022

#Anupamaa

Prequel - Just watched THE 5 mins of #AnujKapadia & a lone tear rolled down.@iamgauravkhanna how do we even define the magnitude of ur personality. U potrayed pain, sadness, longing, belief - it touched our . Ty for giving us U, ITV will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/443UR4gWvA — Bindiya (@bindiya_kashyap) May 6, 2022

This man got just 1 scene in the prequel & he made it worth remembering forever

That lone tear teared up the entire fandom



There can never ever be another Anuj Kapadia ever#AnujKapadia#Anupamaa #NamasteAnupamaa pic.twitter.com/Hh4WlJSWov — Komal (@Komal_A05) May 6, 2022

A very simple vm just to express that ....

“Jinki kismat me mil hota h voh der saber sahi mil hi jate h”



Ek Duje Ke Vaaste

ft~MaAn



Hope you all like it ☺@TheRupali@iamgauravkhanna#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/jzx9vSk0Oo — Shagun Bhotika (@shagun_bhotika) May 6, 2022

Currently, in Anupamaa, #Maan ki shaadi celebrations are on going and both Anupamaa and Anuj are ecstatic about their union. Mika Singh has also joined the celebrations and the members of the families seem to be having a gala time, Amidst all this, Vanraj is up to something. He wants to meet Anuj and he agrees to the same. Vanraj's intentions don't seem right but since Anuj has agreed to meet him, some impending twist will soon come to light.

