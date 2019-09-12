Applause Entertainment announces a dark thriller drama series - ‘Your Honor’

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of successful drama series like Criminal Justice, City of Dreams and Hostages, Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group led by Sameer Nair, announced the completion of their latest drama-thriller, Your Honor. The original Israeli series was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, and distributed by Yes Studios. Produced for Applause Entertainment by Sphereorigins, the series is headlined in India by Jimmy Sheirgill, known for his powerful performances in several Hindi and Punjabi movies.



Dark, gripping and morally complex, Your Honor is set in Ludhiana, Punjab. It tells the story of Bishan Khosla (Jimmy Sheirgill), a respected circuit court judge, known for his uncompromising honesty, and on the cusp of a big promotion. After his troubled teenaged son Abeer Khosla (Pulkit Makol) is involved in a hit-and-run accident, Bishan is about to turn Abeer in to the police, when he learns who the accident victim is. What happens next is a disturbing downward spiral of events, as Bishan, in his attempt to protect his son, uncharacteristically obstructs justice to cover up the truth.



Debuting in the digital world, the series is directed by National Award-winning Director E Niwas, who has made films like ‘Shool, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves.’ Well-known TV producer Sunjoy Waddhwa also marks his digital debut with this project. The series has been beautifully adapted for India by writer Ishan Trivedi, and features – Jimmy Sheirgill, Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand, Pulkit Makol and Mahabir Bhullar as central characters.



Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment says, “At Applause, we aim to create premium content that will appeal to discerning mass audiences in India and across the world, and Your Honor is a perfect example of this vision. E Niwas has helped us craft a stunning thriller, and we are excited to have on board a dazzling array of talented actors, led by Jimmy Sheirgill”



Speaking about his role, Jimmy Sheirgill says, “My role in Your Honor takes a chance with his own reality, the substance of the story is what convinced me to take up the part. The length an individual can go, burning all the bridges and principles for the ones he loves, is truly compelling. I’m glad that I am a part of this show with Applause Entertainment.”



Director, E Niwas says, “I am excited to mark my digital journey with Your Honor, a show packed with intense emotions and depth of characters. I am glad to have worked with creative minds like Sameer, Deepak and Sunjoy to re-create this adaptation. The digital space is proving to be an ideal medium that allows creators like us to explore different genres and narrative styles. I am very excited to present Your Honor to our audiences.



Sunjoy Waddhwa, CMD of the production house Sphereorigins says, “The original series has been well appreciated by audiences across the world. E Niwas has helmed the Indian adaptation brilliantly which has resulted in truly gripping drama. Our entire team at Sphereorigins is very thrilled to have associated with Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment to present the Indian version of Your Honor.”



Your Honor will be streaming soon on a leading OTT platform.