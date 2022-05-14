Appreciation! Captains Pawandeep Rajan, Salman Ali, and others some together to sponsor THIS Super Singer 2 contestant’s education

The entire team of Super Singer 2 felt emotional to Soyab’s heartfelt story and assured him to support him in fulfilling his ambition
MUMBAI: Super Singer 2 contestant Soyab’s captain Pawandeep Rajan along with the other captains promised to fulfil Soyab’s dream of completing his education by financially supporting him.

Deeply moved by Soyab’s story, Captain Salman added, “When I also started my singing journey, even my conditions weren’t that great and since both of us come from the same place I know what you are going through as well. But I want to tell you that the platform you are on today has so much power to change your future; and I am sure everything will soon change for you, that too for the good.”

Also Read:Kudos! Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep, Arunita, Sayli, and Danish to appear as mentors for ‘Super Singer 2’

Turning his pain into his strength, Soyab delivered a heart-touching performance along with his captain as they went on to sing ‘Arziyaan’. Their performance created magic on stage leaving everybody mesmerized especially the original singer of the song i.e. judge Javed Ali.

Also Read:Unbelievable! Pawandeep Rajan to Sayli Kamble, salaries of these Super Singer 2 captains will leave your jaw dropped

After listening to this side of his story, judges and captains were left teary-eyed. Judge Alka Yagnik says, “A person’s richness or poverty is determined by his heart. You are a beautiful soul which makes you rich from the heart. This newfound team on Superstar Singer 2 is your family. We all will support you in education so that you will get to fulfil all your dreams and give your family a better life. This show is just the beginning of your beautiful tomorrow.”

This beautiful moment created on stage and the sweet gesture by the captains shows how this Superstar Singer 2 team has now really become a Great Indian Joint Family.

Credit: ETimes

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 18:34

