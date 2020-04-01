News

April Fools Day: Mrunal Jain and Mohsin Khan share funny memories

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: It is April Fools Day! However, amidst the present Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, several people have decided not to play pranks this time around.

But that does not stop us from walking down memory lane and remember the pranks we have played earlier. Mrunal Jain told a media portal that he once arranged for some fake cops to ‘raid’ his dance school. As expected, his instructor and fellow students were totally scared. But they were not offended.

Mohsin Khan, who is well known for playing Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared one of school days memories of this day. He said, 'We use take artificial insects to school which was made up of rubber. We used to get these big cockroach, spiders and they looked very real. What we used to do is suddenly that two of us would indulge someone in a conversation. Then we used to keep those rubber insects on their shoulders or desks. Those were cute childhood incidents which we will always remember.'

Well, our only request to people is to not circulate fake news and rumours.

What is your favourite Fools Day memory?

Credits: SpotboyE

