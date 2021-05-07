Apurva Agnihotri spreads postivity on social media

MUMBAI: Apurva Agnihotri on spreading positive vibes via Instagram: My intention is simple, with one happy picture I wave out to thousands telling them to be content

Apurva Agnihotri believes in preaching what he practices in real life. That the actor believes in spreading positivity is evident from his instagram. A look at his page filled with cheerful posts only gives you happy vibes. Even in difficult times like these, the actor did try holding up well and tried motivating his followers too.

“I’m a positive person in real life and that’s what reflects in my posts. They are not about the houses I own or cars I drive and I also don’t use it to publicise myself. My posts are more about my mindset, how I am feeling about a particular day. With one happy picture I wave out at thousands of others telling them to be content and grateful. My intentions are as simple as that,” he says.

Browse through his posts and one does not fail to notice the actor’s love for photography. There was a time when he was invested heavily into photography, recalls Agnihotri.

“I still have my cameras, lights, reflectors etc. But of late I’m not following it but eventually I would love to turn to it again. A year and a half back, a renowned photographer had messaged me to compliment my photography skills, which was both touching and encouraging. He said that my love and passion reflects on my photos and that I have mastered the art quite well. I love capturing beautiful moments, but I guess in life everybody and everything evolves. And I have evolved as a photographer too,” adds the actor, who recently made a comeback on TV with Anupamaa.

For someone like him who has done films, TV and web, we ask him about the platform likes the most and the one that is the toughest. “I would say films because you have ample time to prepare for your character and better your performance. And I think television is the toughest medium because here you have to mug up many dialogues in a day while you end up shooting quite a number of scenes on the same day. I firmly believe that as an actor you cannot perform well every single day but then that’s life. We might like performances on television but I am talking about great performances. There is a reason why you still remember a Gabbar Singh from Sholay even more than Veeru because writers have enough time to think and create,” he adds.

Talking about his show Anupamaa, the actor’s long hair look seems to have worked well for your character. “Yes, it has. It was surprising because normally the creatives prefer actors with short hair. We don’t see people with long hair on Indian television for some strange reason, but Rajan has always been that brave. I hope my fans continue to like the show and I would tell them to wear masks, sanitise and maintain distance to stay safe in these trying times,” he adds.

Apart from fiction shows, Agnihotri, who did the reality show Bigg Boss in 2013, would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi if offered. “I feel the show will go well with my personality because I am heavily into adventure sports. From bungee jumping, hang gliding to deep sea diving, I have done them all,” he ends.