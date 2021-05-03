Apurva Gore and Vivek Kaul bag Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya.

Recently, we reported about actress Mansi Joshi being roped in to play an important role in the show. (Read here: Wagle Ki Duniya is about building good memories and this is the right time to bring back memories of the show from when it aired: Aanjjan Shrivastava)

For the upcoming episodes, the makers are set to explore a relatable track as per the COVID restrictions are concerned.

The upcoming episodes of the show will witness an entry of a new couple which will be played by actors Apurva Gore and Vivek Kaul.

We couldn’t connect with Apurva and Vivek for a comment.

The track of the show will revolve around a young couple trying to get married amidst lockdown restrictions.

Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey continues to win hearts with it's very refreshing and engaging storyline. The viewers are hooked to the show due to its relatable day to day life stories with an essence of nostalgia. Starring the original Wagle series’ Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar, the show features Sumeet Raghavan as the Jr. Wagle (Rajesh), depicting the lives of today’s common man.

Wagle Ki Duniya is produced by J.D. Majethia’s Hats Off Productions. The show also features actors like Pariva Pranati, Chinmayee Salvi, Sheehan Kapahai among others.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Namit Shah bags Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya)