APV releases the teaser of “The Forgotten Army”

MUMBAI: Sunny Kaushal, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Gold', will be now entering the big league with Kabir Khan's and APV’s The Forgotten Army.

The makers have released a teaser on their social media handles by giving the viewers a glimpse of the ala grand project .After Vicky Kaushal playing the role of an army officer in Uri Sunny Kaushal too, will be portraying the role of an army officer Captain Surinder Singh in APV’s original “The Forgotten Army”.

The story of Forgotten Army taps onto insider’s perspective on a completely unknown series of events in India’s history. Based on true events the show engages into universal themes like war, love, patriotism and identity and will have wide appeal . The teaser is so enthralling that the viewers can't help but wait for the trailer of the series. This is touted to be Prime Video's first original of 2020 slated to release on the Republic Day.