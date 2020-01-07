AR Rahman’s ‘Shikara’ theme live performance enthrals at the trailer launch today

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra who is turning to his director’s chair with Shikara recently released the trailer of the film at a starry trailer launch event. The trailer stars Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar, giving us the layers of blooming romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir of the year 1990. To make the event even more special, A R Rahman enchanted the audience with a soulful live performance of Shikara’s theme.

The entire gathering was enthralled to listen to what the musician has composed with the finest of instrumental renditions. This becomes even more special as Rahman especially flew down at 3 am on the eve of the launch to Mumbai even though he celebrates his birthday on 6th January.

At the trailer launch, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared how everyone is deeply emotionally attached to the film. Adding to it, Rahman’s melody was much awaited as it would give even more profound sense to the event and the film as well. A R Rahman is one celebrated Grammy and Academy award-winning musician who is not just known for his artistry in India but is a global icon.

‘Shikara’ is the Chopra’s tribute to his mother. Recently, sharing a special video and taking us back to the valley of the 1990s when the conflict, hit, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has chronicled the journey of his mother’s life and the whole of the valley. Shikara is the story of how Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the valley.

With the interest and excitement of the audience at its peak, 'Shikara', a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be hitting the screens on 7th February 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.'