Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 13:33
MUMBAI: TV and film actor Arav Chowdharry has been roped in for the show 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2' to play a negative character of Iblis.

The actor shared how it is to portray a character on-screen who is ruthless, courageous, and cunning.

He said: "Being able to portray an evil character is challenging to say the least, but I'm certain that viewers will appreciate it. Iblis is different from all the roles I have played in the past. I consider this character's energy very similar to that of some of the biggest villains in Bollywood."

The actor has been part of several hit projects including 'Dhoom', 'Housefull 3', and was also seen in TV shows such as 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', 'Mahabharat', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir', 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', and many more.

The 57-year-old actor talked about joining the show, working with Sayantani Ghosh, who is playing SimSim, his lover and shared that he wants to give his best for this role.

"I'm also looking forward to working with Sayantani and we've already interacted with each other on the sets. My aim is to deliver an unforgettable performance that will leave an indelible impression on the audience," he shared.

'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2' airs on Sony SAB.

SOURCE: IANS

