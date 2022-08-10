Archana Gautam breaks her silence on doing Lock Upp Season 2

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and one of the show's finalists and emerged as the third runner up of the show.

Archana is one of the few contestants who were called out by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for both her good and bad behavior.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience, and soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

We had reported earlier that Archana had been offered Lock Upp Season 2 and the talks were on between the makers and the actress.

Now Archana has come out and broken her silence on whether she would be doing the show or not.

The actress while interacting with the media said, "I don’t know from where the news is coming from. I am not doing Lock Upp. I have spent five months in Bigg Boss and now I am not in the mental frame to do Lock Upp again for a few months. I am still in the Bigg Boss zone. Doing such shows back to back will ruin me."

Well, there is no doubt Archana has made a place in the audience's hearts and her game was loved by one and all and she would have been the perfect candidate for the show.

