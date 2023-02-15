Archana Gautam breaks her silence on Mc Stan winning the show; says "feels like our hardwork and dedication went waste"

Archana was one of the most loved and popular contestants of Bigg Boss and now while interacting with the media, the actress broke her silence on what she thinks of Mc Stan winning the title.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 03:30
Archana Gautam breaks her silence on Mc Stan winning the show; says "feels like our hardwork and dedication went waste"

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

The actress grabbed the headlines for her participation in the biggest reality show in the nation, Bigg Boss Season 16.

She was one of the strongest contestants on the show and gave so much content, and made the show interesting.

Archana is one of the few contestants, who during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, was called out by Salman Khan for both her good and bad behavior.

But she emerged as a very strong contestant on the show and she has played the game extremely well and has become the finalist of the show.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience and by then everyone knew that she would be one of the finalists of the show.

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Archana Gautam threatns Bigg Boss of running the show as she accuses him of stealing her clothes

She secured the fourth position, thus becoming the third runner up of the show.

Now while interacting with the media, Archana broke her silence on Mc Stan winning the title and had to say that, “he never played the game and was doing nothing on the show and just two weeks back, he understood the game and simply won the show. It’s like all our hard work, insults we took from Salman Khan, all went waste.”

She further added, “It's okay. We also learnt so many things and have come out as winners and I wish everyone does well in the future.”

There is no doubt that Archana played the game very well and reaching the finalist is also a streak of a winner.

Do you agree with Archana?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Archana Gautam to return back to the show; might go to the secret room

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik Archana Gautam
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 03:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Archana Gautam breaks her silence on Mc Stan winning the show; says "feels like our hardwork and dedication went waste"
MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
MUMBAI:Sandiip has been churning out a lot of content these days and he speaks on his latest ' Lag Jaa Galey' and more...
"This Feels Like A Dream Wedding", Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar On Her Wedding Sequence In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI :StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience's excitement on the edge by bringing one of the...
Exclusive! Actor Ajay Trehan replaces Govind Khatri as Kaka Saheb Dixit in Sony TV’s Mere Sai
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.While every day, our diligent scribes are...
"Combination of people involved in the show makes its very special" Chaitanya Sharma
MUMBAI :Actor Chaitanya Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting, he is...
Recent Stories
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day some of the wittiest answer
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
Sandiip Sikcand on whethere Namik Paul was the first preference for the show and what next.
"This Feels Like A Dream Wedding", Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar On Her Wedding Sequence In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
"This Feels Like A Dream Wedding", Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar On Her Wedding Sequence In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive! Actor Ajay Trehan replaces Govind Khatri as Kaka Saheb Dixit in Sony TV’s Mere Sai
Exclusive! Actor Ajay Trehan replaces Govind Khatri as Kaka Saheb Dixit in Sony TV’s Mere Sai
Exclusive! Producer Shashi Mittal of Shashi-Sumeet Productions opens up about Kunal Jaisingh replacing Mohit Kumar in Durga Aur
Exclusive! Producer Shashi Mittal of Shashi-Sumeet Productions opens up about Kunal Jaisingh replacing Mohit Kumar in Durga Aur Charu!
Exclusive! Meet the New Con-Man of the TV Industry, Shadman Khan, who stifles money from young actors and pretends to be an empl
Exclusive! Meet the New Con-Man of the TV Industry, Shadman Khan, who stifles money from young actors and pretends to be an employee of influential network houses! READ THE EXPOSE HERE!
On a journey to find Marjina, will Ali’s plan to trap Simsim succeed?
On a journey to find Marjina, will Ali’s plan to trap Simsim succeed?