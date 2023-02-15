Archana Gautam breaks her silence on Mc Stan winning the show; says "feels like our hardwork and dedication went waste"

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

The actress grabbed the headlines for her participation in the biggest reality show in the nation, Bigg Boss Season 16.

She was one of the strongest contestants on the show and gave so much content, and made the show interesting.

Archana is one of the few contestants, who during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, was called out by Salman Khan for both her good and bad behavior.

But she emerged as a very strong contestant on the show and she has played the game extremely well and has become the finalist of the show.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience and by then everyone knew that she would be one of the finalists of the show.

She secured the fourth position, thus becoming the third runner up of the show.

Now while interacting with the media, Archana broke her silence on Mc Stan winning the title and had to say that, “he never played the game and was doing nothing on the show and just two weeks back, he understood the game and simply won the show. It’s like all our hard work, insults we took from Salman Khan, all went waste.”

She further added, “It's okay. We also learnt so many things and have come out as winners and I wish everyone does well in the future.”

There is no doubt that Archana played the game very well and reaching the finalist is also a streak of a winner.

