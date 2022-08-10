Archana Gautam confesses that she did attempt suicide and says, “I was all set to jump off the balcony but then thinking about my mother, I stopped myself”

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and one of the show's finalists and emerged as the third runner up of the show.

Archana is one of the few contestants who was called out by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for both her good and bad behavior.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience, and soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

Now in a recent interview, Archana revealed how she had once tried to commit suicide but then stopped herself as she thought about her mother.

She said “When COVID struck, I didn’t have the money to pay my rent and hence I decided to end my life. I even stood on my balcony to jump but then thought about my mother and how would she pay the bills and all and then I stopped myself.”

She further said that “Now I am in a better place and have friends to take care of me and no one should take such a step but we all have weak moments and hence I went through it.”

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is a very strong player in the game and she deserved to be in the finale of the show.

