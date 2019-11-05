News

Archana Puran Singh CAUGHT Kapil Sharma busy on phone and it’s not his wife Ginni!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Off late Archana Puran Singh has been sharing many behind the scene videos from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The videos are quite engaging and help fans to know more about the team who work hard behind the camera.

We all know the team of Kapil Sharma are full of wit and humour and this time it is not only on-screen but off-screen too that we got to indulge their chemistry.

Recently, Archana shot a video featuring the team prepping for the shoot. She took the camera towards Kapil Sharma, who was busy talking to someone on the phone. To get Kapil’s attention, Archana struck a conversation and quipped if Kapil is talking to his wife, Ginni.

On noticing that Archana is video recording him on her social media handle, he graciously smiled and clarified that it is his friend ‘Dingra’ on the other line.  

Must say the vibe on the sets is very positive and vibrant. Keep up the good work guys!  

Tags > Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, Ginni, The Kapil Sharma Show, TellyChakkar,

