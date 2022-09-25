Archana Puran Singh digs into ghevar brought by Sohum Shah

Archana Puran Singh left everyone in laughter after she continued to eat the entire box of ghevar (Rajasthani sweet) on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 09:00
Archana Puran Singh digs into ghevar brought by Sohum Shah

MUMBAI : Archana Puran Singh left everyone in laughter after she continued to eat the entire box of ghevar (Rajasthani sweet) on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

'Talvar' actor Sohum Shah, who is currently seen in the web series 'Maharani 2' brought a box of sweets for the host and told him that his family would not have appreciated him going to some place empty-handed.

Shah is coming as a special guest along with Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Anuja Sathe. While having a hilarious conversation with Kapil, the cast also talked about the series and recalled a few stories on the sets. Huma also recalled Ayushmann Khurrana calling her 'Chumma Qureshi' during a media interaction. She also said that she is a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit.

On the other hand, Amit Sial revealed how megastar Amitabh Bachchan inspired him and that while copying his stunts, he broke his knees.

During all these talks, Kapil gave the box of sweets to Archana, and she kept eating it throughout the show, saying that it will go bad if not consumed immediately.

Kapil responded: "Ghevar can be preserved for 10-15 days." And this left everyone in splits.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE IANS 

Archana Puran Singh box of ghevar (Rajasthani sweet) 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Sohum Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 09:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya – What! Amber to Tamper the Evidence
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is all set to keep its audience hooked to their screens with its exciting storyline...
Hot! Gulki Joshi Raises the Temperature with these Sexy Looks
MUMBAI: Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi sets Instagram on fire with these amazing posts on her profile. The actress...
Apnapan: Upcoming Drama! Pallavi gets shattered to see Sonali performing arti with Nick
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s Apnapan is going to be full of drama in the upcoming segments with Sonali's entry. Currently, it is...
Wow! From luxurious cars worth Rs 2 crores, to salary per film check out the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Ali Fazal
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal made his acting debut in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial 3 Idiots in 2009. Since then,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Akshara and Abhimanyu’s divorce filed, Will the couple part ways?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
Congratulations! Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is now the owner of a new flat in Parthenon, details inside
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan who was last seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra acquired a new flat stretching to nearly 12000...
RECENT STORIES
Ali Fazal
Wow! From luxurious cars worth Rs 2 crores, to salary per film check out the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Ali Fazal