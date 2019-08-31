Archana Puran Singh REVEALS it was LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT for her as well as Parmeet Sethi

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is a well-known film and television personality. She became popular by playing the iconic comic role of Miss Briganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She is best known for her comedy roles in Bollywood films. She has also been part of comedy TV shows like Comedy Circus. Currently, she is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. On the personal front, she is happily married to actor Parmeet Sethi.



The actress, who is undoubtedly a major highlight of the Kapil Sharma Show now, is quite active on social media. In addition to sharing glimpses from the comedy show, Archana keeps updating fans with her personal life too. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself with husband Parmeet from older days and revealed that it was love at first sight for both of them.



Beside the photo, Archana wrote, "Jab we met! #throwbackromance #loveatfirstsight #unforgettablemoments #mwah @iamparmeetsethi Some things never change... Still treasure the time we have today."



Take a look below: