Archana Puran Singh’s better half Parmeet Sethi has THIS complain about her

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is a very well-known personality on television. She began her career as an actress in Bollywood and then ventured into judging shows.

She is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show where she replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu. During this tough period of lockdown, Archana has given us a lot of glimpses into her personal life and her conversations with her maid have been loved by the audiences.

The actress, on her social media, accounts keeps sharing posts of her family and keeps her fans entertained.

We came across a post where the actress shares what complain, her husband has from her.

In the post the actress reveals that she still asks Parmeet how many years its been and he complains saying that she never remembers how many years it’s been.

Though it’s been a blissful 28 years of togetherness, she really feels blessed to have a life partner like him.

The two had participated in the reality show Nach Baliye Season 1 where they had almost reached the semi-final round before being eliminated.

