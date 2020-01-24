Archana Puran Singh’s DUPLICATE spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI; The very talented Archana Puran Singh is not only a great actress but also a very good comedian. She uplifts everyone’s mood with his witty and hilarious humour. She is currently seen as a special guest in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show.

The down-to-earth actress makes sure that she motivates her team by taking jokes sportingly. Being a veteran in the industry, she lends positivity and warmth to the team.

The actress was shocked to spot her duplicate on The Kapil Sharma Show. She was put in a spot when someone asked who of the two the actual Archana is!

Well, let us tell you that the duplicate is none other than but Krushna Abhishek, who dressed up like Archana, may be for a gag.

Take a look at this video where Archana and Abhishek are confusing fans!