Archana Puran Singh shares BTS video where she acts like Ms Braganza, asks Anupam Kher what is he doing on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and does exceptionally well on the TRP charts.

Several Bollywood celebrities come on the show to promote their movies, and Kapil, as usual, entertains the audiences and the actors. The show is unique as it features Kapil, Bharti, and Krishna together.

One of the main reasons the show is so popular and successful is because of the understanding, friendship, and camaraderie the entire team shares.

Archana Puran Singh keeps sharing behind the scenes footage of the show, where one can see how the team is having fun before the camera rolls.

Now, we came across a video where Anupam Kher was the guest on the show and Archana suddenly becomes Ms Braganza of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and takes us back to the famous character.

In the video, one can see Kapil singing a song and Anupam Kher shooting him on his phone. On the other hand, Archana is shooting Anupam through her phone.

Along with Anupam Kher, even Satish Kaushik graced the show, and at one moment, both Anupam and Satish began to dance together. That’s when Archana gets into her Ms Braganza avatar and says "Malhotra what are you doing?"

Thus, they recreated the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai magic. Even today people remember Ms Braganza and Mr Malhotra’s fun banter in the movie.

The video will give you a sneak peek of what’s happening on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The camaraderie between the actors is seen when they perform on stage.

Well, there is no doubt The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows and is loved by one and all.

