Archana Puran Singh: Throwback back Photos Miss Braganza

MUMBAI: Here are the lesser-known facts about the beautiful bollywood actress:

Archana started her career at the age of 18: Archana Puran Singh was born in Dehradun and did her early education there. At the age of 18, she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting and modeling.

Archana started working in Ad films: In Mumbai, she started doing ad films. Some of her intimal works include the ad film of Band-Aid’s Ad. This Ad was produced by Jalal Agha. After noticing Archana’s talent in the ad, he gave Archana a role in his serial ‘Mr. and Mrs.’

Archana made her Bollywood debut with Movie ‘Jalwa’: Archana made her debut in films with the film ‘Jalwa’ opposite Naseeruddin Shah. The film was a hit but Archana could not leave a long-lasting impression. After this, she was offered only B grade films or supporting roles in big movies.

Archana got married to Parmeet Sethi, a love story: Archana Puran Singh is married to actor-director Parmeet Sethi. Parmeet is Archana’s second husband and the love story of the two is quite interesting. If you don’t know him then he is the famous Kuljit from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Parmeet was heartbroken after seeing Archana: Parmeet Sethi fell in love with Archana Puran Singh. Parmeet was impressed by Archana’s beauty and grace. Parmeet told during an interview that Archana’s honesty has attracted him.

The first meeting of Parmeet and Archana sounds like a movie scene: At the same time, Archana said in an interview that “she met Parmeet at a common friend’s wedding. She was sitting there with a magazine. Parmeet pulled the magazine from her hand without saying anything or taking her permission.”

It was strange behavior for Archana but immediately Parmeet apologized. The two became friends after this party.

Archana did not want to marry again: Archana’s first marriage was broken at that time. She had made up her mind that she would never marry again, but Parmeet changed her mind.

Parmeet and Archana’s marriage also faced difficulties: They were in a live-in relationship for 4 years, after which both got married in 1992. The couple has 2 children, Aryaman and Ayushmann.

Archana Puran Singh is a television presenter: Archana is best known for her comic roles in Bollywood movies and as a judge on comedy shows and the famous character of Prema Shalini in the TV serial Shirman Shrimati. She has been part of many comedy shows as a judge like Sony TV’s Comedy Circus, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Archana has a record to attend all the episodes of Comedy Circus: Little you know that she has been judging the Comedy circus since 2006 till it ended. Many judges and contestants changed over the period like Rohit Shetty, Shekhar Suman, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. However, Archana is the only judge to have appeared in all episodes.

She did a television movie: In the same year 1987 when she made her Bollywood debut, she also made her debut in a TV movie (Which means the movie will be only released on TV, no theatrical release) titled Abhishek opposite Aditya Pancholi, the film was Abhishek which was directed by Nari Hira.

She experimented with her role selections: Archana did many films and played all types of roles. From a dancer to the secretary she was everywhere. Her notable works include Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), and Raja Hindustani (1996). She has also done item numbers in movies like Baaz and Judge Mujrim.

She restricted herself to small roles: She started filming only supporting roles in movies, often in comedies. Her screen presence was noticed in movies like Love Story 2050, Mohabbatein, Krrish, De Dana Dan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Masti, and Bol Bachchan. Archana Puran Singh was also a television anchor.

Archana has also worked behind the camera: Archana has directed sitcoms like Jaane Bhi Do Paaro and Nehle Pe Dehla. In addition to this, she produced the tv serial Samne Wali Khidki.

She participated in the Nach Baliye season1:

In 2005, she was a contestant in the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 1, in which she participated with her husband, Parmeet Sethi. They were eliminated in the sixth episode.

In 2006, Archana and Parmeet hosted another dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 1).

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com.

CREDIT: SpotboyE