Are actresses like Hina Khan TURNING SUPERSTITIOUS?

MUMBAI: Did you just see any number in a triplet sequence?

Well, it is called an angels number and it is considered to be the universe’s way of responding and guiding her in the right direction. And looks like a lot of actors are turning a tad bit superstitious atleast in this belief as they often take to social media to post the same and share how and when they spot the triple sequence.

Infact, Hina Khan who has jumped on the hilt of her success and is still growing strong also believes in the same. While time and again she has shared screenshots of how she has managed to spot the time in the triple sequence, she recently once again shared a post where she spotted 1:11.

Take a look:

Way to go Hina!