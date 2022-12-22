Are Balwinder and Malishka uniting for another trick on Bhagya Lakshmi?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager our viewers are to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. A lot of time, TV celebs post content on what goes on in their personal lives and around the sets of the show they work on.

Now, we recently came across a video of Maera Mishra and Ankit Bhatia who essays the role of Balwinder. We know that they got together in the past to conspire against Lakshmi and Rishi and are now seen together in this BTS clip.

Check out!

However, it looks like Rohit changed the original audio of the video and made it hilarious!

We love that the bonds of our stars are so strong even behind the camera. While there is at times animosity between actors, we are sure our readers will like to see such deep friendship between actors on Bhagya Lakshmi!

Meanwhile on the show, Rishi and Lakshmi get divorced. After a lot of drama and the judge asking the family for their opinion and Rishi deciding upon the promise he made to Neelam and Lakshmi remembering Rishi’s betrayal, they finalize the divorce.

Malishka, Sonal and Neelam are seen to be very happy about this. While Rishi asks Lakshmi to forgive him and give him another chance to win her trust back, Lakshmi can’t agree to it.

Sonal and Malishka celebrate the success of their plan and how it took her just one flick to separate them, unlike Malishka’s small crackers with Balwinder.

