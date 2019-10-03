Are Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Bhavini Purohit no more friends?

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattachrjee, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 13, has reportedly broken all ties with Bhavini Purohit.



According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Devoleena has broken all ties with Bhavini, who has worked with her in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and has now quit acting to become a social media influencer. A source told the portal, “Devoleena has broken her friendship with Bhavini. They were inseparable since the time they worked together in the same show. But now, they don’t even follow each other on social media.”



Someone close to both the ladies said, "Devoleena was highly upset with Bhavini as the actress found out that her best friend was talking ill about her during the phase where her name was involved in a murder case. After that she decided to maintain distance from her. Not only that, Devoleena blocked Bhavini on all her communication platforms."



However, Bhavini said, “There is nothing wrong between us. It's just that I am no more doing TV and have turned into an influencer. So, I am travelling maximum amount of time. I was also going through a tough time as my uncle passed away and then my Nanaji is not keeping well. So, whatever time I get, I try and spend with him. It’s not just Devoleena but I haven't met anyone in the recent time.”