Are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi following each other’s footsteps? Check out the deets

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefims’ long-running shows - ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, ‘Kundali bhagya’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ have been winning hearts of the audiences since a long time now.

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar play the leads in Kumkum Bhagya and their chemistry is always strong.

Talking about Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora have an amazing chemistry on and off screen and the pair is loved a lot, even on social media pages.

Now, in Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti’s pairing is creating magic on the television screens as they never fail to get together.

However, apart from the fact that these are shows of the same banner, there are some other similarities in the recent track that will leave us wondering.

Lately, the netizens have been pointing out about how the world of serials has their own seasons which include leaps and weddings.

This time, we have also found similarities in these Zee TV shows.

Kundali Bhagya

The story got very complicated right after Shakti Arora’s character Arjun, revealed his real identity that he is in fact Karan. Now, things have eventually led to the wedding track of Karan and Preeta where Prithvi is going to ruin everything. However, reportedly, this will also be the point of the story after which the show will start with its leap track.

Kumkum Bhagya

The couple in the show, just like in Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi, have gone through a lot of ups and downs and the marriage track in the show really ran for a long time with a lot of confusion in the storyline. Finally, the couple got married but after some unfortunate incidents, the show is going to take a generational leap.

Bhagya Lakshmi

The couple in the show have been going through a lot of complications, but the show has led to a wedding track and the love between the couple is challenged. Surely, the audiences are loving these shows but we cannot ignore how they work in such a similar fashion.

One thing more to note is that, despite of having such similarities in the recent track of the show with the marriages, the confusion and the time leap (not in Bhagya Lakshmi), the writers have worked really well to keep the differences intact.

Well, it’s safe to say that the series of Bhagya are really working together in the same flow, along with the differences that they have.

Let’s see how the couples come together and how the story moves forward.

