Are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi following each other’s footsteps? Check out the deets

However, apart from the fact that these are shows of the same banner, there are some other similarities in the recent track that will leave us wondering.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 16:47
Are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi following each other’s footsteps? Check out the deets

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefims’ long-running shows - ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, ‘Kundali bhagya’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ have been winning hearts of the audiences since a long time now.

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar play the leads in Kumkum Bhagya and their chemistry is always strong.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Khushi gives a rose to Ranbir, tries to make him smile

Talking about Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora have an amazing chemistry on and off screen and the pair is loved a lot, even on social media pages.

Now, in Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti’s pairing is creating magic on the television screens as they never fail to get together.

However, apart from the fact that these are shows of the same banner, there are some other similarities in the recent track that will leave us wondering.

Lately, the netizens have been pointing out about how the world of serials has their own seasons which include leaps and weddings.

This time, we have also found similarities in these Zee TV shows.

Kundali Bhagya

The story got very complicated right after Shakti Arora’s character Arjun, revealed his real identity that he is in fact Karan. Now, things have eventually led to the wedding track of Karan and Preeta where Prithvi is going to ruin everything. However, reportedly, this will also be the point of the story after which the show will start with its leap track.

Kumkum Bhagya

The couple in the show, just like in Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi, have gone through a lot of ups and downs and the marriage track in the show really ran for a long time with a lot of confusion in the storyline. Finally, the couple got married but after some unfortunate incidents, the show is going to take a generational leap.

Bhagya Lakshmi

The couple in the show have been going through a lot of complications, but the show has led to a wedding track and the love between the couple is challenged. Surely, the audiences are loving these shows but we cannot ignore how they work in such a similar fashion.

One thing more to note is that, despite of having such similarities in the recent track of the show with the marriages, the confusion and the time leap (not in Bhagya Lakshmi), the writers have worked really well to keep the differences intact.

Well, it’s safe to say that the series of Bhagya are really working together in the same flow, along with the differences that they have.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Ayush breaks down on hearing about Shalu’s wedding

Let’s see how the couples come together and how the story moves forward.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Kundali Bhagya Bhagya Lakshmi Ranbir Prachi pranbir Karan Arjun Preeta PreeRan Preejun Lakshmi Rishi RishMi Krishna Kaul Mugdha Chaphekar Shraddha Arya Shakti Arora Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare wedding serial TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 16:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to plan Angad and Seerat’s date, Sahiba faces money-troubles
MUMBAI : Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Exclusive! Gagan finally arrives at the Oswal house and Simar spies on Masoomi!
MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces
MUMBAI : Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, who are seen judging cooking talents on '...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets jealous on seeing Katha with Ehsan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

Latest Video

Related Stories
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together
Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case
Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan lashes out at Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan lashes out at Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star