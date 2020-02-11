Are LEAPS the ONLY GAME CHANGERS of TV shows?

MUMBAI: Television has come a long way entertaining millions of fans. With the big boom of digital medium, it is still one of the most regularly watched mediums and a majority of household audience thrives on the content.

While television shows were more about kitchen politics earlier and all about saas-bahu drama, the content has been experimented with a lot off late. Distinguished concepts are being introduced in the form of shows in the likes of Patiala Babes, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Kahan Hum Kahan Tum along with the popular shows of the 90's and the 2000's making its way back onto television. Now along with experimenting there also comes a set back where the story gets heavily monotonous and people start binge watching as they get bored with the dragged drama.

And to break free of the monotony and before the BARC charts give out a final verdict, the makers strategize to introduce new elements in the show one of them being leaps! While some characters bid adieu to the show in the change of drama, many are required to age and somehow, that has become a constant option as a game changer for the fate of a television soap.

However, the audience does not feel the same.

Rhea Mehta says, "I think leaps are refreshing as it gives freshness to the concept and brings new life. "

Maanvi Mittal shares, "The primary reason I start watching the show is because I like the plot and I want to see how and what happens to the characters. In the middle of it, when the continuing story dies down is just disappointing."

Dashrath Kadam, an IT executive opines, "I think the story only gets more boring as the entire thought as to why the original plot and characters were adopted in the first place loses its meaning."

What are our thoughts on the same?