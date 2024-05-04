Are power couple Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta hinting at something big in the making?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 18:20
MUMBAI: From being the top TV names to becoming a few of the biggest big-screen stars, the power couple Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta are indeed the biggest creative powerhouse of today's time. Wherever they step in, they create wonders. They have their strong success phenomenon in almost all the entertainment platforms ranging from music albums to films. While they recently created waves with their music album, 'Ve Haaniyaan' under their music banner 'Dreamiyata Music', seems like they are again gearing up for something as they hinted at it with these ravishing pictures.

Ravi Dubey took to his social media and shared some amazing pictures of him with Sargun Mehta. While Ravi Dubey looked uber-stylish in black attire, Sargun Mehta exuded sheer gorgeousness in white. However, they stunned everyone with their looks, they raised the curiosity of a surprise on its way. He jotted down the caption - 

"Surprises Loading ….
#DreamiyataMusic

@dreamiyata"

This has indeed piqued the curiosity to know, what this power couple has got in the box for us in the future. In fact, after looking at the massive success their recently released song  'Ve Haaniyaan' achieved, it would be exciting to see their next. 

Moreover, recently, Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta released their Punjabi production ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ with Gippy Grewal and Sargun in the lead.

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta 'Ve Haaniyaan Dreamiyata Music Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Gippy Grewal Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 18:20

