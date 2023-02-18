Are RadhaKrish’s Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar dating? Latter clarifies

MUMBAI: Indian Television’s most loved mythological show RadhaKrishn was one of the most watched and its star cast gained instant fame. After a successful 4 year run, the show sadly came to an end. However the chemistry of the leads Sumedh and Mallika is still reminiscent in the minds of the audience.

There have been several rumors that Mallika and Sumedh were an item, but the duo never came clean about whether they are dating or not. Now, while speaking to a news portal, whether the duo are dating or not, or were previously a couple Sumedh said, “We shared a good equation. I can’t say that we always have shared a good equation or we will share one.” He further added, “If there’s anything they (people) should know we have come out in the open and spoken about it,”

Sumedh also mentioned that currently he is single and is not comfortable talking about his personal life and prefers to keep his personal life personal.

RadhaKrishn began airing on 1st October 2018 on Star Bharat and went off air on 21st January 2023.

