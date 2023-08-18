Are Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Avneet Kaur Being Approached To Play The Lead Role In the Show Imlie?

MUMBAI: Television is a prominent entertainment platform that enjoys a massive viewership across the nation. It has always served the viewers of every household with intriguing and captivating stories with its shows. As much as the stories have grabbed the audience's interest, the cast of these shows has also been immensely loved by the masses but, wait, what's the new speculation that is going around the show? Does Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Avneet Kaur are in talks to join the cast of Imlie?

If speculations are to be believed, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Avneet Kaur are being approached by the makers of Imlie to play significant roles in the show. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if we get to see these three new faces joining the cast slate, it would be nothing less than a surprise. It indeed raised many questions as, to whether they really going to be part of Imlie? what roles these prominent actors will play in the show? Now, Just like you, we await to hear the good news and see who will be a part of the show.