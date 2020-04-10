News

Are some fans of Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla taking advantage of coronavirus outbreak?

Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla recently made headlines for their participation in Bigg Boss. They have a huge fan following. But are some fans taking advantage of coronavirus outbreak?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 09:19 PM

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of coronavirus. The crisis situation has left everyone worried.

Recently, there was news that was reported about Rashami Desai. The actress tweeted about condolences to the family of one of her fans, who lost her life battling Coronavirus.

But according to a leading portal they came across a tweet that was same for Sidharth Shukla and also Asim Riaz. Sidharth too tweeted to one of his fans wishing him a speedy recovery, after she said that she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

But here's where things became a little dicey - both the tweets had similar content. The leading portal also founded out the same tweet from the fan of Asim Riaz as well. Not only the similar content raises suspicion over the authenticity of their tweet but it is also to be noted that the account from which these tweets were made has no profile picture of their own.

Well, even though these tweets seem suspicious, but if they are true, we wish the fans a healthy and speedy recovery.

Check out the tweets here:

Tags Asim Riaz Rashami Desai Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss COVID-19 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here