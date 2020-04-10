Are some fans of Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla taking advantage of coronavirus outbreak?

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of coronavirus. The crisis situation has left everyone worried.

Recently, there was news that was reported about Rashami Desai. The actress tweeted about condolences to the family of one of her fans, who lost her life battling Coronavirus.

But according to a leading portal they came across a tweet that was same for Sidharth Shukla and also Asim Riaz. Sidharth too tweeted to one of his fans wishing him a speedy recovery, after she said that she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

But here's where things became a little dicey - both the tweets had similar content. The leading portal also founded out the same tweet from the fan of Asim Riaz as well. Not only the similar content raises suspicion over the authenticity of their tweet but it is also to be noted that the account from which these tweets were made has no profile picture of their own.

Well, even though these tweets seem suspicious, but if they are true, we wish the fans a healthy and speedy recovery.

Check out the tweets here:

The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these...This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me

So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless #RIP pic.twitter.com/SIjBBCK0wa — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 9, 2020

I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers.

If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and i will always adore him...#WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla

#ProudSidheat — Haniadheart (@hania_sidheart) April 2, 2020