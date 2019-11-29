News

Arhaan Behll to enter Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 11:53 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

Star Plus show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is gaining immense popularity and making a mark on the TRP charts. The show made a smashing entry in the TRP charts by being on the number one position last week on Star Plus.

The audience is loving the chemistry between Aman and Roshni, played by actors Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma respectively.

Now, to spice up the story, the makers have roped in Arhaan Behll of Pratigya fame to play a prominent role.

Arhaan was last seen in Colors’ Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days