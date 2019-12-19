Arhaan Khan’s ex Amrita wants to unmask him on national TV, says she doesn’t want any other girl to fall in his trap

MUMBAI: The drama is getting intense in Colors’ Bigg Boss 13. One of the high point in the show was when host Salman Khan revealed contestant Arhaan Khan’s being married and also have a child. Arhaan was also seen mentioning that Rashami was on road when he met her for the first time. Even after this mayhem, Desai has accepted Arhaan the way he is which is indeed cute.

In midst all the drama, Arhaan’s former girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa has termed Rashami-Arhaan’s relationship fake. She said, “I think she is faking her relationship with him. Is she not aware that she will have to answer many questions once she is out of the show?” Amrita told to News18. Dhanoa also added further that Rashami pretends to be not aware about Arhaan's truth.

She further shared, “I am not supporting Rashami because now that she knows everything and is still faking things with him inside the house. I think they are playing Bunty-Babli. Maybe she already knows everything and they are both crime partners. Nandish Sandhu’s ex-girlfriend Varsha Bhagwani also told me that Rashami is not as sweet as she is showing on the show, it is all just for the show. Once she is out of the show, she is not going to marry him. Either ways, it is illegal as he is not divorced,”

Arhaan's ex also expressed that if given a chance to enter BB13, she would unmask the man on national TV and how. “I will disclose everything. I don’t want any other girl to fall in his trap," she ended

(Credit: LatestLY)