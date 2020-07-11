Arhaan Khan: "She must have done it for TRP" tells Rashami changed statements on BB13

MUMBAI: 'Big Boss 13' fame handsome hunk Arhaan Khan, who was staying in Mumbai before the lockdown, left for his hometown Jaipur a day before the coronavirus-led lockdown began. The diamond merchant turned-actor used this ample amount of time period to go back to jewellery designing. "I was lucky I came to Jaipur a day before the lockdown. I haven't been home for this long in almost seven years. The lockdown gave me an opportunity to do many things that I couldn't do otherwise because of my busy schedule. Being a jewellery designer, I used this time to work on my designs," he told Indiatimes in an interview.

Arhaan further commented that to him, the lockdown felt like another version of 'Bigg Boss'. "Those who wanted to have the Bigg Boss house experience would have got a taste of it during the lockdown. It was kind of the same – except, of course, we have our phones, televisions and our loved ones with us."

Arhaan added, "I wonder what would have happened if there were no phones or TVs to keep people occupied in the lockdown – tab toh har ghar 'Bigg Boss' ka ghar hota (laughs)."

When the conversation shifted to his fellow BB contestants, he revealed, "I am in touch with a lot of them, like Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla and Madhurima Tuli." When asked about Rashami Desai, he directly said, "Things were over for me when she changed her statement again in the show. Unki aadat hai baar baar apni statements change karna. I don't know why she did it. She called me after the show, but we couldn't connect aur main ab bilkul touch mein nahi hoon," he confessed further, "We were in a live-in relationship for a year-and-a-half, and we have shared a beautiful journey together. Aage jaake agar kabhi milte hain toh I don't have any problem with that. No grudges."

Opening up to the controversies surrounding his stay in the Bigg Boss house and his relationship with Rashami, he told, "There were a lot of things that shouldn’t have been discussed on the show. TRP ke liye hi hua tha shayad. When two people are in a live-in relationship, they know things about each other. Pata nahi yeh sab cheezein kyun aayi saamne, but theek hai jo hona tha ho gaya. My life hasn't changed much, I still have all my friends by my side."

Arhaan had further disclosed that he battled anxiety and depression. Speaking about the same, he said, "A lot has happened during the lockdown. Pehle Irrfan bhai passed away – he was my neighbour – then Wajid bhai, who was like an older brother to me,and then Sushant (Singh Rajput). Like everybody else,I was also going through a lot. I had anxiety, mujhe neend nahi aati thi. So I visited a doctor, he told me that yeh sab depression ke symptoms hain and gave me anti-depressants. I also realised that it is all about mind, you have to be positive and think positive. So I followed that thought. Now, I am fine and doing superb."

