Arhaan Khan's family defends him

MUMBAI: As BB13 is soaring high on the TRP charts, here comes one more shocking gossip from Arhaan's family.

Recently, his acid throw comment on Sidharth Shukla shocked one and all.

SpotboyE called Arhaan’s father to take his reaction on this unacceptable statement but instead of him a lady picked up the call, and spoke on Arhaan’s behalf, defending his statement. She had refused to identify herself.

They asked her, 'How can Arhaan threaten Sidharth that he'll throw acid on him?' The woman, it seemed, was ready with a counter answer.

Pat came her reply, 'Why don't you see that Sidharth first tore Arhaan's shirt? Why are you only seeing Arhaan's acid-throw comment? No one is blaming Sidharth for tearing his shirt.'

Continued the lady, 'Also, why don't you see that Sidharth spoke a lot of objectionable rubbish about Rashami Desai... things like tujhe maine ghar bulana bandh kar diya hai.'

Well, we are sure that a lot more drama is in store for the audience.

