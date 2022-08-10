Aria Sakaria aka Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi turns Anupama for the Day?

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story for its readers. What happened was the two actresses met and Savi recreated one of Anupama’s iconic dialogues, much to the amusement of actress Rupali Ganguly and she couldn’t help but shower some love on the little girl!
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Seems like our little Aria has caught the Anupama fever and is replicating what she learned from Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly.

What happened was the two actresses met and Savi recreated one of Anupama’s iconic dialogues, much to the amusement of actress Rupali Ganguly and she couldn’t help but shower some love on the little girl!

Check out the post here!

So, what did you think of Little Anupama and the Older Anupama?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat tries to talk to Pakhi for an important discussion and he opens a small treasure chest and it holds Vinu’s baby sweater that Sai had weaved for him. As Virat tries to clarify his intent of showing her the sweater, Vinu enters.

Vinayak asks Virat for some colours and as Virat tries to delay the work, Pakhi interrupts and tells Vinu that she will help him. Virat sees the end of discussion for the moment and goes to help Vinu.

