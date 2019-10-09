News

Ariah Agarwal makes a BIG CONFESSION on her RELATIONSHIP with Kasautii Zindagii Kii co-star Parth Samthaan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the biggest hearththorbs of television and we cannot take our eyes of him!

Currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Parth was rumoured to be dating his co-star Erica Fernandes in the show. However, recently, there are reports about Parth’s ex-costar Ariah Agarwal getting close to him and apparently, according to rumour mills, the two are seeing each other.

The specualtion fired after a video of the two partying together went viral on social media. In the video, Parth and Ariah were seen dancing on Neend Churayi tune.

However, when we contacted Ariah, in an exclusive quote given to Tellychakkar.com, she stated, “Parth and I are just good friends. We became friends on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kii, since I had many scenes with him. But I’m close to soo many people from the shows I’ve been involved.”

