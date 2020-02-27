Arina Dey bag &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq.

Recently, we broke the news about Imran Khan and Parvati Sehgal bagging the show.

Now, the latest update is that Muskaan fame Arina Dey has bagged yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV’s Laal Ishq.

Arina will play the centre character in the project.

Currently, Arina is also a part of Colors’ Barrister Babu.

We couldn’t connect with her for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.