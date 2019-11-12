News

Arjit Taneja CALLS his Bahu Begum co-star Samiksha Jaiswal a 'lucky GIRL'

12 Nov 2019 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja and Samiksha Jaiswal have become very good friends while shooting for Bahu Begum on Zee TV.

Playing the characters of Noor and Azaan, the two have a very good rapport off the screens. Recently, while at an award function, Arjit took the opportunity to pose with Samiksha and gave her a peck on her cheek.
 
He captioned the post with a witty remark: 'lucky girl'. A lot of their industry friends in the likes of Diana Khan and Krishna Mukherjee too liked and commented on the picture.
 
Take a look.
 
Cheers to stronger bonds! 
past seven days