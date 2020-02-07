Arjit Taneja’s cool clicks with Samiksha and Diana will make you miss Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: Bahu Begum was one of the most popular shows of the small screen. The daily starred Arjit Taneja, Samiksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan in the lead roles. Bahu Begum went off-air on 21st January 2020. Fans are dearly missing the show and the amazing star cast of Arjit, Samikhsha and Diana.

We have always seen the three stars sharing several pictures from the sets of the show. And recently, after a few weeks post the show’s wrap up, the Bahu Begum star cast had a mini-reunion.

Arjit posted a few pictures from the fun night where he is seen posing with his co-stars Samiksha and Diana. The actor shares a great bond with these two hotties and the pictures are just too beautiful for words.

Take a look at the pictures: