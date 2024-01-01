Arjit Taneja’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-stars call him ‘Rocky Randhawa’ on sets!

Mon, 01/01/2024 - 17:30
Arjit Taneja

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s recently launched show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has kept the audience hooked ever since its premiere with an impossible love story between two contrasting characters – an optimistic Maharashtrian mulgi of modest means who believes in working on one’s marriage after finding a suitable partner – Amruta (played by Sriti Jha) and a worldy-wise, Delhi-based Punjabi munda Virat (Arjit Taneja) who has lost faith in the sanctity of the institution, taking most women to be gold-diggers.

Since the show went on-air, Arjit Taneja has been entertaining the audience with his amazing performance as Virat and is getting a lot of appreciation for his flamboyant ‘Delhi boy’ look. Although Arjit himself was born and brought up in Delhi, and he is a true-blue Punjabi man at heart, this is the first time he is playing the role of a swaggy Delhi boy on television. In the show, Arjit is donning stylish, vibrant shirts with buttons left undone showing off his chiselled physique and form-fitting blazers with chic accessories, making his co-actors call him Rocky Randhawa from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Arjit Taneja said, "I'm thrilled with the positive response our show is receiving. Growing up as a Punjabi boy in Delhi, this is the first time I'm portraying a similar character on screen. I've always been eager to explore diverse roles and an integral part of it is to get the look right. Credit goes to the creative team for crafting the look in the show, which fans and viewers are enjoying. Interestingly, my co-actors have noticed a resemblance to Rocky Randhawa and they often playfully call me Rocky on set. While Rocky was more West Delhi, Virat is north Delhi and it takes a discerning eye to tell the difference … but the comparison to this immensely popular character is only too flattering for me to object! (chuckles)”.

While Arjit is being showered with loads of compliments for his look in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to see if Amruta will be able to prove that Rajeev is not a good human being, and definitely not a suitable life partner for Virat’s sister Nimrit. Will Amruta be able to bring what she has discovered to Virat’s notice in the nick of time?

To know what happens next, tune in to Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye every day at 10 pm, only on Zee TV

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 17:30

