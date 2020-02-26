News

Arjit Taneja wishes co-star Sriti Jha with this cute picture; calls her his favourite ladki

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Feb 2020 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Sriti Jha turns a year older today and the diva has been showered with sweet wishes from her friends, fans and co-stars.

Sriti is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Pragya and everyone is loving her for her impeccable performance. The actress is paired opposite Shabbir Ahluwalia in the show and their jodi has become an instant hit among the viewers.

We all know Arjit Taneja was also a part of the show and played the role of Purab Khanna. Sriti shares a great bond with Arjit and on the special occasion of her birthday, Arjit posted a sweet message for his co-star with a really cute picture.

Take a look at Arjit's post:

View this post onInstagram

Happy birthday meriforever favouriteLadki! I LOVE YOU! ️ thankyou for everything

A post shared by Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja) on Feb 25, 2020 at 9:34pmPST  

Arjit called Sriti his favourite ladki in the post and we can see how sweetly the actor is drawing a peck on Sriti's cheek.

On the work front, Arjit was last seen in Bahu Begum opposite Samiksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan.

Tags Arjit Taneja Sriti Jha Kumkum Bhagya Pragya Shabbir Ahluwalia Samiksha Jaiswal Diana Khan Bahu Begum TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

The who's who of Bollywood attended the...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here