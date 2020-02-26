Arjit Taneja wishes co-star Sriti Jha with this cute picture; calls her his favourite ladki

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Sriti Jha turns a year older today and the diva has been showered with sweet wishes from her friends, fans and co-stars.

Sriti is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Pragya and everyone is loving her for her impeccable performance. The actress is paired opposite Shabbir Ahluwalia in the show and their jodi has become an instant hit among the viewers.

We all know Arjit Taneja was also a part of the show and played the role of Purab Khanna. Sriti shares a great bond with Arjit and on the special occasion of her birthday, Arjit posted a sweet message for his co-star with a really cute picture.

Take a look at Arjit's post: