Arjun Bijlani: Acid should not be available so easily!

The story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, is tragic and inspiring at the same time. She has often campaigned for the rights of acid attack victims and her own struggle with life after her acid attack has been inspiring. Actor Deepika Padukone’s recent release Chappak was also based on her life. Actor Arjun Bijlani met Laxmi at an event recently and it got him thinking about these horrific crimes and how strict action must be taken against them. “I think acid attacks are the worst thing that can happen to anybody. The fact that acid is so easily available is very scary. Acid should not be available so easily. I don't think anybody deserves to be subjected to such trauma,” he says.

He adds, “We are born with our own identities and a big part of that is how we look, our face. And I think nobody has the right to take that away from you, whatever the reason maybe. This is something that needs to stop!”