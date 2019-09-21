News

Arjun Bijlani and Karishma Tanna to team up for THIS show

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra, produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes. The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter.

Many celebrities have already appeared on the show as guest such as Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Gupta, and Erica Fernandes to name a few. Next, Arjun Bijlani and Karishma Tanna will be seen on the show. 

The two will be seen having a lot of fun and performing some stunts in the reality show. Arjun took to social media and shared a picture with Karishma Tanna. 

